On September 23, 2021, Gloria and Gerry Heckler celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. They were married in Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Souderton in 1951. Both were graduates of Souderton High School. Following their wedding, they resided in Souderton until they built a house in Harleysville in 1957. In Harleysville they raised their three sons, Gavin (Kathy), Drew (Vickie) and Shawn (Cathy). They were graced with seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Gerry worked for Standard Pressed Steel in Jenkintown where he retired after 43 years. Gloria attended Hahnemann Hospital in Philadelphia for nursing and worked part-time as a nurse until retiring. Gerry bowled in the church league at Earl-Bowl Lanes for over 50 years. He took pride in maintaining the beautiful wooded property in Harleysville. Gloria was an avid swimmer at the Harleysville pool and swam into her 80s. She loved cooking and baking, which the boys enjoyed weekly. After retiring she began and enjoyed painting. They both enjoyed their cabin on Lake Wallenpaupack with their family for swimming, boating and water skiing over many years. They retired to the Souderton Mennonite Home on Summit Street in 2000.
A celebration luncheon was held in honor of this milestone anniversary, attended by children, grandchildren, Gloria’s sister, cousins, nephews and nieces on September 19. They danced to their favorite song, “Always” and listened to big band music. Gerry showed off his skill at shuffle alley, where he is a past Gold and Silver medalist in the Montgomery County Senior games.