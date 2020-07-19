100 Years Ago
DIVORCE ACTIONS HERE TAKE SPURT — Sociological students are inclined to attribute much of this increase in the number of divorces that is apparently nationwide to the extraordinarily high wages. According to these authorities, large earnings cause men and women to rush into matrimony, and after the knot is tied they find that two can not live nearly so well on approximately half the income they received before, discontent and quarrels ensue and the Divorce Court is resorted to.
TELFORD — Signs have been placed in conspicuous places about town which make known the fact that the automobile speed limit is 15 miles per hour ... After helping lick the "Keiser," in the World War, Erwin G. Cressman was at last attacked by the automobile fever. H. W. Kuhn administered the usual "Auto" medicine which gave immediate relief. Now Erwin feels well and happy again.
BOY SCOUTS SAVE GIRL'S LIFE — W. Raymond Snyder and Ira Haas, Pennsburg Boy Scouts, saved Miss Ethel Trumbore, 16 years old, from drowning in the Perkiomen creek. Unable to swim, she walked into a deep spot in the creek, and after going down for the second time was dragged to safety by the two boys.
TOWN TOPICS — Marion, daughter of Grocer and Mrs. E. G. Yocum, was bitten by a dog, but, fortunately, the wound is not serious ... Sara, daughter of Prof. and Mrs. A. L. Gehman, ran in front of I. L. Woodhead's auto, at the Sunday school picnic, last Saturday, and was thrown to the ground. Fortunately she fell in the center of the car and crawled from underneath the machine as it was moving very slowly. As a result the little girl had two teeth knocked out which was very unfortunate.
LOS ANGELES SHAKEN BY EARTHQUAKES — Excitement, in many cases hysterical, followed the first shock, and had hardly been calmed when, at 1:27 in the afternoon, came the second, followed two minutes later by the third, and then a fourth at 6:13 ... Public places were scenes of near panic, some people running for the open air, some fainting, some stopping to pray. Many gathered at street inter-sections waiting to see what would happen. Others, who felt they must be on their way, walked down the middle of the streets with watchful eyes on the buildings.
50 Years Ago
GAMES, PET SHOW, WATERMELON BREAK' HIGHLIGHT REC. PROGRAM — The Souderton Area School District just completed its second week of activities last week and is currently in its third week of operation.
Activities are being held at four playgrounds five days a week at Telford, West Broad Street, Lower Salford and Salford Hills elementary schools ... Total attendance for the district is 1245 boys and girls.
FUND SET UP FOR TYLERSPORT FIREMAN — A fund has been set up for the family of a Tylersport fireman who suffered a fatal heart attack while serving with the Tylersport Fire Co., last Wednesday.
Elmer W. Rodenbach, who was assistant engineer of the company, suffered the attack while answering a call for a fire on Dietz Mill Road, where a power line had fallen during a storm.
SERVICES HELD TUESDAY FOR THREE BOYS STRUCK BY CAR IN HILLTOWN TOWNSHIP — The dead are:
- Wayne T. Nase, 8, School House road, Quakertown R.D.
- Joseph Cifone, 9, Orchard road, Sellersville R.D.2.
- Vincent R. Cifone, 7, brother of Joseph, also of the Sellersville R.D.2 address.
... Boorse said that the children were apparently moving from one fishing hole to another when struck by the Yedinak car.
HARLEYSVILLE PULLS PLUG ON SOUDERTON SWIMMERS IN 262-117 ROUT — In the boys competition, Joe Dorsch provided Harleysville with most of the muscle making a clean sweep of all events in the 12 and under class. Teammate Keith Wambold nearly duplicated Dorsch's fete in the swimming events when he took three of four events in the 14 and under competition ... Somewhere amid all the Harleysville dominance, Kevin Alderfer accounted for the lone Souderton tie finishing even-up with Harleysville's Bruce Elliott in the 8 and under 25-meter freestyle with a time of 20.4.
DEBBIE REYNOLDS SHOW TO MAKE DEBUT AT VALLEY FORGE — Mr. Koo-Koo himself, RIP TAYLOR, provides an aire of hilarity to the DEBBIE REYNOLDS SHOW, at the VALLEY FORGE MUSIC FAIR, Monday Aug. 31 to Sunday, September 6.
Debbie Reynolds is making her area debut, with a fun-filled show headed for Las Vegas. RIP TAYLOR is a familiar face to Philadelphia audiences, having appeared on the Mike Douglas Show a number of times.