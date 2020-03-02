100 Years Ago
EDITORIAL — In discussing what is termed as "Souderton's School Problem" (and it is a serious problem at that), in last week's issue the amount of money proposed to expend for the erection of a single building was not touched. The voters are asked to sanction a $60,000 loan. Whew! That's some sum, and all required for six rooms. Going to be a mansion? The present High School building cost in 1911 about $13,000.
CHINA'S WOMEN TO PRAY FOR SISTERS IN AMERICA — American women who pray for Chinese women with foot binding will themselves be prayed for by Chinese Christian women when the latter see the pencil-toed shoes their American sisters wear, said Rev. Dr. C. Newton Dubs, United Evangelical Missionary Superintendent in Changsha, China, speaking at the Evangelical Association's East Pennsylvania Conference at Reading ... "We record our loyalty to the Christian citizenship slogan, 'The saloon shall never come back,' and we pledge our united support to the National Anti-Cigarette League."
SELLERSVILLE — William Solliday had a narrow escape last week. While descending the hill at Lawn avenue, above Noble street, something happened to the steering apparatus of his automobile and he could not control the machine, which mounted several high snow banks, going from one side of the street to the other and finally landed in the yard of Postmaster H. E. Barndt, and was in front of the bay window when he got the engine stopped. The wind shield was broken and a piece of glass lodged in his eye, which was later removed without causing any serious injury. Otherwise, he was not injured.
AUTO KILLS PREACHER — Rev. Richard R. Reidel, of Washington, D.C., was killed by fumes of gas from an automobile in his garage at Boyertown. Neighbors found the lifeless body at the entrance. The motor was running at the time and he was making some repairs to the car.
URSINUS TO GET $600,000 — As the fund may not be used for the erection of buildings unless they be "revenue producers and not revenue consumers," the entire amount will be used for endowment or possibly in some part for the erection of dormitories.
50 Years Ago
MEMORIAL SERVICES HELD FOR CRASH VICTIM — Memorial services were held Tuesday evening at Zion Mennonite Church, Souderton, for Joan H. Keller, 21, who was one of three students killed in an automobile accident early Friday morning. The accident occurred near the campus of Susquehanna University, Selinsgrove, where Miss Keller was a senior student.
HATFIELD TWP. SOLDIER KILLED IN VIETNAM — Funeral services for Sgt. Barry Alan Molettiere, 20, School road, Hatfield township, who died Feb. 23 while serving with the Americal Division in Vietnam, were conducted with full military honors yesterday (Wednesday) at the George R. Huff Funeral Home, Lansdale ... Friends of the former North Penn High School graduate have established a memorial award fund in his honor. The memorial will be in the form of a trophy which will be presented to the school's outstanding high jump athlete.
MERCHANTS PLAN EASTER PROMOTION — Most stores will be giving away Easter Hams as part of the promotion, and many stores will be holding prize drawings of their own. In addition, the Easter Bunny will again be on hand the two weeks before Easter, to hand out candy to children on the streets.
POLICE REPORT CAR VANDALS AT WORK AGAIN — Telford Chief Charles Miller said he had received several complaints that eggs had been thrown into parked cars, requiring extensive cleaning-up, and in some cases damaging upholstery. Chief Paul Wolf, Souderton, reported similar problems, as well as other types of vandalism, including theft of stereo tape recorder units from cars.
