100 Years Ago
WARREN ROYER POST TO CONDUCT FUNERAL — A military funeral for Private William Henry Saxe, son of Mr. and Mrs. William Saxe, whose body arrived here from the landing station at Hoboken, N. J., last Friday afternoon, will be held from the residence of the parents, South Penn avenue, Souderton, next Sunday afternoon. The entire service will be conducted by Warren Royer Post, No. 234, American Legion, beginning at 2 o'clock (Standard time) ... The full military service will be used, and the last remains of the World War victim, it is expected, will be carried on a caisson ... Private Saxe, who was attached to the 111th Headquarters Company of the 28th Division, was gassed and wounded in the Courtlandon section, France, on September 7th, 1918. He died in the American Hospital, No. 5, on the 18th day of September, 1918.
AVIATOR WHO "CRASHED" HAD SIX WEEKS TO LIVE — That Conrad M. Foss, the Hatboro aviator, killed on Sunday, together with a woman passenger and her son, when the plane crashed to the ground near Busleton, was dead or dying before the fatal wreck occurred, was the belief expressed by Coroner Knight, after making an investigation of the accident. Foss, it is said, had been suffering from diabetes and, following a recent examination, a physician had given him but six weeks to live. Several of those who witnessed a trial flight made by the dead man say that he appeared nervous and ill, but insisted on making the flight.
HUNDREDS OF MOYERS ATTENDED REUNION — Moyers from as far as Los Angeles, California, were in attendance at the reunion of the Moyer-Myers clan, in Perkasie Park, Perkasie, on Saturday. Although not as largely attended as in former years, yet about 1,500 nearly filled the large park pavilion.
LATEST NEWS FROM ALL SECTIONS — For the relief of hay fever sufferers Health Officer Hain has ordered Reading citizens to get rid of weeds ... Jacob Knappenberger, of Emaus, has shot 60 groundhogs this season, the largest weighting 23 pounds ... Paul Survilla, of Bethlehem, refused to pay 10 cents' toll to cross the Minsi Trail bridge, at Bethlehem in his automobile, and was fined $6.45.
TELFORD — On account of the recent rains giving him a supply of water, H. C. Derstine has again started work in his brick plant ... When the Fire Co. asks you for a contribution of a cake or other articles to be disposed of at the chicken supper and carnival, don't disappoint the fire boys as it is not for their benefit but for yours.
50 Years Ago
PHILA. ELECTRIC PLANS NEW NUCLEAR STATION — James L. Everett, president of Philadelphia Electric, said the station, using two High Temperature Gas-Cooled Reactors (HTGR), will have the highest net operating efficiency of any large commercial nuclear plant in the world, and is designed to meet or surpass all state and national environmental criteria ... The location of the new plant has not yet been determined, nor has the construction firm been selected.
PHILADELPHIA FOLK FESTIVAL, 1971 — If appreciating folk music requires a certain "earthiness," visitors to the 1971 Philadelphia Folk Festival were about as aware of the earth as you can get. Thousands of young people splashing through hurricane-drenched grounds demonstrate the fervor of fun and music lovers who refuse to be turned away by a little mud.
DOG COMPLAINTS INCREASE IN TELFORD — Telford Police Chief Charles Miller told the Independent this week his department is receiving an increasing number of dog complaints. Chief Miller said that under the state dog law all dogs must be under control of their owners at all times.
ROTARY TO ATTEND PHILS-METS GAME — The Souderton-Telford Rotary Club will forego their regular Thursday night meeting this week and will leave Franconia at 6 p.m. to attend the Phillies-Mets baseball game at Veteran's Stadium, Philadelphia. Members are urged to be on time for the departure and are reminded the bus will not stop for dinner along the way.
SALFORDVILLE NEWS — Burial services were held on Thursday in the Old Goshenhoppen Church Cemetery, Woxall, for Anna R. Conver, Lansdale, who was the great grand-daughter of Augustus Smith, who was appointed by Abraham Lincoln in 1864 as the first Postmaster in Salfordville, whose office was held until his death in 1908.