HARLEYSVILLE -- The Shepherd Shelf Food Pantry and Jaycees are conducting a food drive Saturday, May 9, 9 to 11 a.m. at the Harleysville Community Center, 435 Park Ave., Harleysville.
Items needed include canned fruit, canned peas or carrots, pancake mix and syrup, mac and cheese, instant potatoes, Chef Boyardee items, pet food, diapers, baby wipes, toilet paper and feminine hygiene products. The pantry has an excess of canned corn and beans at this time.
The pantry dropoff will be interactive-free; just drive up and volunteers will remove food from the trunk or back of vehicles. The pantry cannot accept expired or opened items. Non-perishables only, please.