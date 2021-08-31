LOWER SALFORD — The IT Landes business has been providing residential and commercial heating, cooling and plumbing services since it was started in 1929.
It still is, but now the residential and commercial sides are independent businesses.
A ribbon cutting for the IT Landes Home Services Team new location on Godshall Drive was held the morning of Aug. 26. The commercial side continues to be located nearby on Main Street in Harleysville.
"We've chosen to separate our commercial and our residential business and this building represents our residential business for IT Landes Home Services," said Eric Crawford, chief operating officer for residential services.
The reason for splitting the commercial and residential services is because it will better serve customers, he said.
It was important to keep the company name, he said.
"IT Landes is a brand we never wanted to lose because it's a community. That's why it says IT Landes Home Service Team," Crawford said shortly after the ribbon cutting.
"In 2014 IT Landes and Son was acquired by HB Global LLC and was transitioned to an employee-owned company. Since the acquisition, HB Global and its businesses nationwide have experienced exponential growth of both the residential and commercial businesses. To continue to provide the best service to all its customers, a decision was made to operate the residential and commercial businesses independently," information provided in an email said.
"We believe our success is our employees and them taking ownership," Crawford said.
Along with being employee and community focused, the business is focused on creating a great customer experience, he said.
Between the commercial and residential divisions, IT Landes has more than 300 employees, said Indian Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Steven Hunsberger, who congratulated the business on its growth over the last few years.
Hunsberger made welcoming remarks at the ribbon cutting at which attendees included state Rep. Tracey Pennycuick, R-147th District.
Dave Reinford and Dean Mack did the ribbon cutting.
Reinford, a residential plumbing estimator, has been with IT Landes since 1965.
Mack currently works in HVAC service. I.T. and Susan Landes were his maternal grandparents. His mother, Thelma, now 85, was I.T. and Susan's youngest child.
Mack started helping install ductwork in 1976, while still in school.
"I enjoy doing the services that I love most, service work is never boring or repetitive. It has been interesting to observe many family ownership traditions at Landes while being employed there, including the transition to IT Landes Home Services. I am impressed and happy to see the continuing growth," Mack wrote in emailed biographical information.