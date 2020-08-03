I read Ms. Phillips letter to the editor in a recent issue of your paper. First of all, I would like to know when she was appointed spokesperson for all of Montgomery County. She is certainly entitled to her views, but should refrain from assuming all of Montgomery County shares them. One thing before leaving Ms. Phillips. She points out that Mr. Gale, in his comments, focused on Black abortion rates. Ms. Phillips quickly debunks his comments by citing the fact that White abortion rates were much higher. Statistically, 86.4% of the County is White compared to 7.4% Black. No surprise White abortion rates are higher. Not sure what point she was trying to make.
As far as Mr. Gale’s comments concerning Black Lives Matter, I don’t know if he is correct or not when he says they are a hate group. However, I do find it peculiar that we only hear from them when a White police officer is involved with a Black suspect and there is a negative result. Not for a second do I condone unnecessary police violence against any suspect regardless of color, and I do believe there are some officers who should not wear the badge. But I also believe the overwhelming majority of police officers are looking out for the wellbeing of the citizens they serve and protect regardless of skin tone.
Let’s look at some statistics:
According to research done by Statista Research Department there were 506 shootings by police in the US from January to June of 2020. Of those 105 involved Blacks. Not sure how we conclude the Police are unfairly targeting Blacks.
Again, according to Statista, In the US there were 7407 Blacks murdered in 2018 (their latest data). These were unrelated to policing.
My question to the BLM folks is “where were you when these 7407 people were murdered?” As we see on the news almost daily, many of these 7407 were innocent children. How come their lives do not matter as much as those killed by White police officers? Where are the protests against these killings? Where is the daily media outrage? Where is Black Lives Matter? Sad commentary that only some Black lives appear to matter.
So, do I think BLM is a hate group. Not sure, but I do believe they are a phony group.
Tom McDonald
Harleysville