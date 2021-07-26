After a month of digesting some of the ignorant, and disheartening comments spoken by both the general public and our school board president at the last public meeting of the Souderton Area School Board of Directors, I would like to share this reflection.
Twenty years ago last month, I graduated from Souderton Area High School. That was before they built the beautiful new building they have now. The first thing I noticed when the new school was built was how accessible it is. Not many people know this now, but I have a neuromuscular disease, and when I attended Souderton, I had to use a wheelchair. It wasn’t a fancy one that could do wheelies, but a big bulky one with a joystick. It was honestly pretty awful. My first day at the high school, the teachers and administration couldn’t figure out where to fit me in my assigned homeroom, so they put me in an empty classroom which became “my homeroom” for my entire three years at Souderton.
I couldn’t make it to certain classes on time due to the elevators being on one side of the building and class being on the other. My chair couldn’t fit in biology classrooms because of the lab tables, gym was inaccessible, and the list goes on. The worst part was, each time I couldn’t do something, everybody noticed, and I felt singled out. The district was unprepared to have a physically disabled student in regular education classrooms.
I really appreciated people who would ask me why I used a wheelchair, or genuinely wanted to know if something was “wrong” with me. Sincere questions are always better than wondering, assuming or acting fearful.
At some point, teachers, counselors and the principal finally asked me how they could help make my experience better. I initially refused any accommodation because I was already singled out. They explained to me that it wasn’t giving me any advantage; they just wanted to “level the playing field.” I specifically remember that phrase because my parents frequently repeated it. “Don’t you remember what they said? It’s leveling the playing field, it’s OK to tell them what you need and it will also make school better for others.”
In time, I opened up to people who offered to help. To this day I really appreciate the teachers who took me aside and asked what they could do to make their classrooms more inclusive. I also remember the people who worked to make the school, as a whole, more inclusive: lowering signs, rearranging classrooms, and other accommodations that not only made school better for me, but for future students in a similar minority population.
Today, the new school seems very accessible, but with just a quick glance, I can easily imagine the problems and issues those riding the halls today would still face. I am blessed that I don’t have to worry about my children being singled out or treated differently for things that they cannot control.
What if no one had asked for my perspective? What if people had assumed they knew what was best for somebody in a wheelchair without ever riding in one?
That's what minority students in our school community are currently facing. They struggle in an environment where no one asks them what they need to achieve their highest potential. Instead, we have developed the group mentality that pointing differences is seen as exacerbating tension rather than driving meaningful discourse on how best to embrace our differences and provide for individual students' needs in the most inclusive way.
It surprises me how many people refuse to listen to outside perspectives or acknowledge that there is a problem in our schools right now. There is nothing wrong with pointing out that our high-ranking school wasn’t always ADA compliant. If you didn’t ride the halls in a wheelchair everyday, you may never have noticed the inadequacies that needed correction to best serve the students in wheelchairs. This is why it is critical that we listen, acknowledge our shortcomings, and grow as a community together with meaningful discourse about better serving our entire student population.
It was sad to see members of my community speaking and behaving so ignorantly at the last school board meeting about what our minority population needs from our school. I understand how hard it must be to suddenly find that everything you know, or have been taught your whole life, has been informed by privilege you never saw and refuse to admit you have. It is hard to challenge closely held beliefs, especially in self examination and reflection, but to change and accept change is the only way to learn, grow, and better ourselves and our community. I truly hope that the individuals and groups in our community struggling with a new awareness of our district’s diversity will come around and open themselves to a new perspective.
As for our elected representatives on the school board, I am still disappointed that they too continue to ignore meaningful discourse about making our school better for minority populations. I appreciate that they, as professionals outside of their school board duties, have “experience” and outside training, but that personal experience and training that they have does not improve the everyday life of a student in our school who interacts with teachers and administrators and not board members. Why wouldn’t you offer those same experiences and training opportunities to the people who are face to face with our students? Further, why not engage with the voters by attending community events held specifically to address these topics? When I asked why not one board member responded to an invitation to such an event held in March of 2021, the board president spent several minutes criticizing me and my concerns on the subject. He accused me of not recognizing people’s schedules even though I specifically said in my e-mail, that a simple no thank you would have been more acceptable than ignoring multiple invitations. I hope that our board will be more open to stakeholder perspectives that don’t match their own in the future, so that we don't have to continue to "agree to disagree" about the importance of educational equity and ending systemic racism in our schools.
This last month, I have spoken with so many parents, students (current and former), and community members about the issue of diversity in our schools and truly meeting the needs of our minority students so that all of our students have the opportunity to reach their fullest potential. It has become apparent to me that those ignorant comments from last month’s board meeting are not a true representation of our community as a whole. I am thankful for this new perspective.
For the past year, our school board has refused to engage with the community on these topics. Specific questions to board members and our superintendent have been written off as unimportant or just plain ignored. Documented minutes reflect both the unanswered questions and the lack of meaningful response. Please consider attending a school board meeting to help us hold current and future school board members accountable for the equitable education of all our students.
Kevin Shelly
Lower Salford Board of Supervisors Member / Souderton Class of ‘01