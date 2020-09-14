The Lower Salford Township Police Department is collecting non-perishable food items in support of Montgomery County Children & Youth Services for Thanksgiving Dinners for families in financial hardship. The drive is being conducted from Sept. 15 to Oct. 31.
Suggested items are: canned green beans, boxed instant mashed potatoes, canned corn, biscuit/corn bread mix, canned sweet potatoes/yams, boxed or bagged stuffing mix, canned turkey gravy, boxed dessert mixes and canned cranberry sauce.
Also needed are Giant Gift cards from $10 to $15, to be used by the families to purchase a turkey. Donations may be dropped off at the Lower Salford Twp. Police Dept., 379 Main St., Harleysville, Monday to Friday between 8 AM and 4:30 PM.