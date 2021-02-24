FRANCONIA — Eight people and a dog escaped a fire that burned a townhouse on Green Meadow Lane in the Indian Valley Meadows development in Franconia the afternoon of Wednesday, Feb. 24.
Firefighters were dispatched at 3:11 p.m., Telford Volunteer Fire Company Chief Bob Wiszneski said.
"It was reported possible people inside," he said. "When I got here we had heavy fire showing from the front of the building here on the second floor."
All the occupants were able to get out of the home, he said, but "the second floor is burned out."
There was also damage to the rest of the house, he said.
"The Red Cross was notified and will be making arrangements for the residents," Wiszneski said.
There was some smoke damage to the townhouses on either side, but the fire was contained to the house where it started, he said.
One of the residents was taken to a hospital with chest pain, he said.
Two of the firefighters received minor injuries and were treated at the scene, he said. The firefighter injuries were a hand injury and a cut, he said.
The fire started on the second floor, he said. Fire marshals were still inside the house investigating the cause, Wiszneski said at the scene about 4:15 p.m.
"We're gonna be here for a little while while the fire marshal does his investigation and we'll keep an eye on the conditions as far as any hot spots," he said.
About 50 firefighters responded to the fire, he said.
Dave Skutnik, regional communications director, confirmed Wednesday evening that the Red Cross is assisting a dozen people from three homes with temporary lodging, food, clothing and more.
Along with the Telford firefighters, other responding fire companies were from Souderton, Tylersport, Harleysville, Hatfield and Silverdale, with Upper Salford and Sellersville on stand-by.
Souderton Community Ambulance, Harleysville Area Emergency Medical Services and North Penn Goodwill also assisted at the scene.