TELFORD — "Alright, so it's time to get our hands busy."
That was St. Paul's Lutheran Church Director of Christian Education Marion Henry's start to a description of the seven service projects set up in the church parking lot the night of Aug. 20.
"All of our projects this evening are focused on helping the aging, those who are sick, lonely or aging," Henry said.
St. Paul's and fellow Telford church Grace United Methodist led the event, the fourth in a series of Acts of Kindness A-OK Fridays held during August in a collaboration between five local churches. The other three churches are Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Souderton, Little Zion Lutheran Church in Franconia and Zwingli United Church of Christ in Souderton.
Prior to Henry's introduction of the service projects, Grace UMC Pastor Jackie Daniszewski spoke about Jesus using five loaves and two fishes to feed a large crowd.
"What we do here tonight like those few fish and those loaves extends beyond the scope of what is present here in front of you," she said.
"Little things can really go a long way and that was shown by Jesus when he, of course, performed this miracle," Daniszewski said, "and he was providing hope and he was providing love and caring for all those who even indirectly were touched by work that was done."
The evening's projects included:
• Filling 60 "goodie bags" for nursing staff members at The Community at Rockhill.
• Assembling birthday bags for Lutheran Community at Telford Personal Care residents.
• Making butterfly clothespin door favors for residents at the Grundy Manor independent living apartment retirement complex in Telford.
• Assembling 200 breakfast/snack bags to be delivered by Caring for Friends food bank and senior meals program.
• Making a Labor Day clothespin craft to be delivered along with Meals on Wheels meals prepared at Generations of Indian Valley.
• Making a greeting card for someone in need of joy or encouragement.
• Taking a prayer shawl to someone going through a hard time.
"Those prayer shawls there are for you to take if you know someone who is in need of any kind of comfort," Henry said.
A-OK Fridays were set to conclude with a celebratory picnic involving all five churches on Aug. 27 at Franconia Community Park.