LOWER SALFORD — Almac Group, which has its United States headquarters in Lower Salford, has announced that the organization will donate to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), Laurel House, and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital as part of an over $300,000 total contribution being made to 33 charities globally in the wake of COVID-19.
“Almac recognizes that charitable organizations rely on significant donations typically received via monthly events and fundraising, and that those efforts have ceased as a result of the pandemic. To help support these organizations Almac launched a localized employee survey effort to determine regional charitable beneficiaries. Each of Almac’s 5,600 employees across 11 main facilities located in the U.K., Europe, Asia and North America were given the opportunity to select charities, and in total, 33 organizations will receive a donation in direct response to Almac's employee feedback,” the company said in a release. “CHOP, Laurel House, and St. Jude were chosen directly by Almac employees in Pennsylvania, due to the role each institution plays in supporting the needs of the communities they serve. At CHOP, the funding will support the hospital’s COVID-19 relief fund to address the most urgent needs, as well as the Children’s Fund, which provides essential resources to patients and their families.”
“We are grateful for Almac’s generous support of our COVID-19 efforts at CHOP,” said Monica Taylor Lotty, executive vice president and chief development officer at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation. “We are utilizing our incredible expertise to grow the body of medical knowledge to effectively treat COVID-19. By making research advances and sharing what we learn, we aim to make a difference in the fight against COVID-19 in Philadelphia and across the globe.”
Funding for Laurel House will support the comprehensive domestic violence agency’s critical crisis intervention, safe haven, and support programs, which serve individuals, families, and communities throughout Montgomery County.
“Laurel House is honored to be selected by the employees of Almac to be a recipient of this year’s charitable donations,” Beth E. Sturman, executive director of Laurel House, said. “This support means so much to us, and will help ensure that we are able to continue to meet the needs of the people who turn to Laurel House for help.”
In light of the global pandemic, the donations will replace this year’s Almac Family Fun events, which are held annually to bring together employees and their families. Community giving is always a crucial part of the Fun Day tradition — last year, Almac’s employees in Pennsylvania collected over 1,800 pounds of food for Manna on Main in Lansdale.
Alan Armstrong, Group CEO, commented: “As a global organization, Almac’s mission is to advance human health, and we recognize that this extends to supporting the health and well-being of our local communities, especially during a global pandemic. In response, we are honored to support 33 organizations, chosen by our employees, which support the health and welfare of our neighbors in each of our corporate locations, and are proud to give back during this unprecedented time.”
The global organization is also partnering with a variety of global pharmaceutical, biotech and research institutions to support over 80 separate crucial research projects into COVID-19 treatment options. These vital projects cover a range of different areas including vaccines and various potential treatments for symptoms and the effects of this disease. Find out more at https://www.almacgroup.com/almac-is-proud-to-support-multiple-programs-to-accelerate-covid-19-treatment.