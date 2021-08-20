SOUDERTON — Two things are at the heart of the outdoor Service of Remembrance and Open House being held 6 p.m. Saturday, September 11 at the American-Legion Warren Royer Post 234 in Souderton.
"The first purpose is we certainly want to remember," said post Chaplain and Christ Reformed Church at Indian Creek Senior Pastor Scott Nice. "We want to remember the tragic events that took place 20 years ago and forever changed the lives of many, many Americans, even beyond the events of that day, with the subsequent actions in involvement in Iraq and Afghanistan."
The second purpose is "to give our heart-felt thanks and show some love and appreciation for our area first responders," he said.
That includes fire company, police department, paramedics and ambulance corps, he said.
The outdoor service which will be held on the Legion post's yard on Main Street in Souderton will last about half an hour, Nice said.
There will be a limited amount of chairs available, so attendees who want to be sure to have a chair can bring their own, he said. Attendees can also stand.
In case of inclement weather, the service will be moved indoors.
Souderton Area High School student Madison Stine will sing the National Anthem, followed by an invocation and welcome by Nice; opening remarks by Post 234 Commander Patrick McCormick; Telford Volunteer Fire Company Chaplain Barry Lederach honoring veterans and first responders; scripture reading and a message by Nice; a prayer for the nation by Rev. John Niederhaus, retired pastor at Immanuel Leidy's Church; the singing of "God Bless the USA;" and "Taps" performed by Curry Moyer.
"Taps" is often played on trumpet, but not in Moyer's case, Nice said.
"He actually plays a Civil War-era clarion. It belonged to an artillery regiment," Nice said.
Following the service, the post will be open to the public for tours and light refreshments.
The service is sponsored by American Legion Post 234 and Telford VFW Post 5308.
American flags that are worn out may be brought to the service for a proper retirement, which will be done on Veteran's Day, Nov. 11.