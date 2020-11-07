Arbour Square of Harleysville presented Living Beyond Breast Cancer (LBBC), a national nonprofit organization that provides information and support to individuals diagnosed with breast cancer and their caregivers, with a check in the amount of $1,000 in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The money was raised in part through a socially distanced fashion show held at Arbour Square. Modeling clothing from the community’s in-house thrift shop, Nifty Thrifty, Arbour Square residents and team members proudly walked the runway donning items that were then sold to interested buyers.

Dot Hendershot, President of the Resident Association of Arbour Square, was delighted to present Monica Steigerwald, Vice President of Development at LBBC, with a check for the third year in a row.

“Your support really makes a difference for these women who are in treatment for breast cancer,” said Steigerwald. “Thank you for this donation!”