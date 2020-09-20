To honor the memory of those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001, Arbour Square of Harleysville Resident's Association donated $1,000 to Lower Salford Police Department, Harleysville Community Fire Company and Harleysville Area EMS. Mimi Kehan, executive director, said, "During the pandemic, each of these organizations went above and beyond to assist our residents and they continue to exceed our expectations within our community. They are loved and appreciated."