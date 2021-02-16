HARLEYSVILLE — Residents of the Arbour Square of Harleysville senior independent living community received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine recently.
On Tuesday, February 9, health care providers from Rann Pharmacy administered the shots to the first group of residents, and first in line was Irene Pronzato, who turned 95 years old that week. Skippack Pharmacy supplied the vaccines for the second group of residents on Friday, February 12.
"Over 90% of eligible Arbour Square residents have now received the first dose of the vaccine," a Feb. 16 release said.
“There are no words to describe how incredibly overjoyed I am that we have been able to bring this vaccine to our community,” said Mimi Kehan, executive director at Arbour Square. “This marks the beginning of getting back to normal.”
Assistant Executive Director Betsy Roth added, “Both days of vaccinations were hugely successful and ran smoothly. All our team members and pharmacy staff came together to make this a reality for our residents.”
"Arbour Square team members wore t-shirts with 'We think you’re a Big Shot' written on the front and filled the community with music and dancing to celebrate a huge milestone in the fight against COVID-19," the release said.
Adding to the celebration was a delivery of balloon sculptures with uplifting notes by Balloonatics at Crazy Balloon Delivery, LLC, as part of their nationwide “Adopt A Grandparent” movement.