LOWER SALFORD — As the efforts to fight the spread of the coronavirus continue, family members of Arbour Square residents and others in the community have reached out to send gestures of hope and goodwill.
“It's a lot of little things that really make the long days better,”said Kelley Leer, Arbour Square's moving ambassador.
“We've been given pizza parties and cookie trays. We've been given Easter candy,” she said.
There have also been things like the Happy Easter signs held up outside resident windows and people bringing masks for residents and staff to wear, she said.
“We've had no residents here that have gotten the virus, so that's the big thing,” Leer said in an April 20 telephone interview, “and I don't think many senior centers can say that, so we're really happy and proud of that.”
"Our residents have been complying with Governor Wolf’s mandate of practicing social distancing and sheltering in place. This can sometimes leave any of us feeling lonely, bored, anxious. The community has been fabulous in reaching out to the residents and staff of Arbour Square, boosting morale and breaking up our sometimes mundane days," she wrote in emailed information for this article.
The pizza party came from Southeastern Home Health Services, which provides medical help for some of the residents, she said.
“They donated a bunch of pizzas for the staff to kind of boost the morale,” she said.
The meals included chips and cookie platters, she said.
“We had two different donations of cloth masks for our faces for the staff and residents,” she said.
One of those donations came from Beth Cox, a nurse and daughter of resident Edna Gray, she said.
“She came in with a big bag of masks for us,” Leer said, “homemade that she made herself.”
Rhoda Gehman, of Souderton, who said she and her family worked together to make the masks and decided to donate those to local senior centers, brought in another bag of masks, Leer said.
On April 20, there was a donation from the Harleysville Dairy Queen, she said.
“They donated almost 300 cups of ice cream for all of our residents and staff,” Leer said.
During normal times, residents can walk to the nearby Dairy Queen, but that's not possible under the current shelter-in-place, she said.
When she spoke to Chris Samsel, the Harleysville Dairy Queen owner, “he didn't hesitate for a second, even though he told me today that they are struggling themselves,” Leer said. “They were really glad and happy to do it for our residents.”
County Line Nursery donated several flats of flowers that were planted by residents around the campus gardens, she said.
Homemade cards were made by families of the nearby Kingscote development, she said.
The Easter Bunny dropped by Arbour Square to deliver candy to all the residents, she said.
Dennis Harvey, a maintenance worker at Arbour Square. donned the bunny suit, accompanied by Joy Director Melissa Crouse to deliver the candy, Leer said.
Most senior communities would call Crouse's job the residential activity coordinator, she said.
“Here, we call it the Joy Department,” Leer said. “She's our joy director.”
“We did have to put on hold a lot of our activities that we did, such as bingo and our fitness classes and things like that,” she said, “but that's why all these extra activities, these kind gestures from the neighborhood, have been helpful.”
Arbour Square is also giving back to the community, she said.
“We are donating Wawa gift cards to our first responders at the Lower Salford police station and to the Harleysville Fire Company,” she said.
The Arbour Square Residents Association also recently made a $1,000 donation to Manna on Main Street in Lansdale, she said.