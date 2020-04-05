LOWER SALFORD – When Billie Shaffer was growing up in Skippack, her father had a big garden.
“We ate a lot of vegetables,” she said.
There was also a big orchard.
“I think we had every tree imaginable,” the Arbour Square independent living senior community resident said during a recent telephone interview.
Shaffer said her mother was an excellent cook.
“She never used any preservatives. She didn't believe in that, and I never did either. I always made everything from scratch,” Shaffer said.
That may be the reason for her longevity, the woman who turned 105 on March 29, said.
“I think I had a good start with all those vegetables, and I still love vegetables,” she said.
Now it's considered healthy eating, but at the time, it was simply making use of what they had, she said.
“We just lived on vegetables,” she said. “And then on Sunday, we would have roast chicken. That was a big event in those days.”
Arbour Square Executive Director Mimi Keehan describes Shaffer as active, well-rounded, smart and spiritual.
“She's just absolutely wonderful. Her family is wonderful. She is well-loved by all of our residents and she's just so kind,” Keehan said. “She always has pretty jewelry on and matching outfits. Her hair looks lovely all the time. She's just a delightful lady.”
When Shaffer turned 100, she threw out the opening pitch at a Reading Phillies game, throwing overhand, Keehan said.
This year's planned birthday party at Arbour Square on March 30 had to be canceled because of the restrictions on visitors and need for social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, but Shaffer said there were smaller alternative celebrations.
“It's all been fun. I've enjoyed it all,” she said.
Her son, Bruce, and she celebrated her birthday with him outside the Arbour Square front door and her inside, she said.
“We waved and blew kisses,” she said.
“My two nephews, who are almost like sons to me, they came and visited in my back yard,” Shaffer said.
A maintenance man who had come to her second floor room said he was going to open the window and told her to come over to it, she said.
Nephews Ned and Drew Schillow sang happy birthday to her from the ground below, she said.
“We had a good visit,” Shaffer said, “through the window.”
While maintaining social distancing, she was also able to have a small birthday cake with a few other Arbour Square residents who under normal circumstances would be sitting at the same table as her at mealtime, she said.
Shaffer, who moved to Arbour Square when she was 97, said she has one son and two grandchildren.
“One had three girls and one had two girls, so I have five great-granddaughters. No boys, they'll come later, I guess,” Shaffer said with a laugh.
Although currently unable to meet, she's part of a Lunch Bunch group that usually meets each Tuesday, she said. It started through church, but is open to anyone who wants to join, she said.
“We eat lunch together and then we have Bible study, but most of the time our Bible study ends up with us telling our pastor all our troubles and all our events and we just have a good time together,” she said.
Shaffer is also part of an Arbour Square woodshop group, Keehan said.
That group is currently not able to meet, but Shaffer is almost finished with a jewelry box that she has been working on for months, Kelley Leer, Arbour Square moving ambassador, said.
When she asked Shaffer how she got involved in the woodshop club, Shaffer said, “It seemed like something fun to try,” Leer said.
Shaffer said Richard Clapper, a volunteer who leads the woodshop group, does most of the work with the power tools.
“He always asks my opinion of what I want and how I want it,” she said. “He's really an artist.”
She said she was a member of the choir at Trinity Christian United Church of Christ in Skippack for about 35 years and is now in an Arbour Square choir.
“I love to sing, always have,” she said. “My whole family loved to sing.”
Prior to becoming part of the Skippack church, she attended the Lutheran church in Trappe, where she was confirmed and married, she said.