LOWER SALFORD — The township seal isn't the only place that gemeinschaft — a social relationship between individuals based on kinship or community relationship — is shown.
Three new paintings, donated by artist Daniel Panachyda, of historic barns in the township, are another example of gemeinschaft, Lower Salford Historical Society member Ken Hales said at the July 7 Lower Salford Township Board of Supervisors meeting.
The paintings are now hanging in the room in which township meetings are held.
Hales said he and Panachyda are both members of the same church choir.
"When Covid hit, it pretty much ended church as we knew it. It ended church choir as we knew it, and we did as so many people throughout the United States. We all drifted to the internet," Hales said.
That's where he saw that Panachyda was showing the work he was doing in his studio, including paintings of barns around the country, Hales said.
He noticed, however, that three historic barns in Lower Salford — Heckler Plains, Bergey Mill and Reiff — weren't part of the portfolio, he said.
When he contacted Panachyda, those three were added and the paintings donated, Hales said.
"We want to honor Dan this evening and thank him for sharing his talent, sharing his gifts with us," Hales said. "These paintings will be here for generations to come to enjoy and to appreciate the rich heritage of Lower Salford."
A certificate of appreciation was also presented by the supervisors to Panachyda.
"Dan Panachyda lives in Lansdale and previously was art director for book publications, receiving the Philadelphia Art Directors Club Award. He later taught art while continuing freelance graphic design. He currently works in fine arts for relaxation and self-expression," information provided by Hales said.
"Creating scenes of tranquility in the midst of the coronavirus has been a gift and an escape from the reality we currently are experiencing," Panachyda said in the information.
"I can't even draw a straight line. That's a remarkable talent the man has," said state Sen. Bob Mensch, R-24th Dist.
He recalled seeing barns during car trips with his family as a child.
"They're disappearing quickly. It's nice he was able to capture them," Mensch said.
Mensch was also on hand for the presentation of a $130,000 state grant the township is using to connect the existing sidewalk on Clemens Road with the new sidewalk for the under-construction Mainland Pointe development.
The new sidewalk fills in a missing link in the township's trail and sidewalks network, township officials have previously said.
"It's always fun to work with townships that have good plans and good planning. This happens to be a township that has excellent planning," Mensch said.