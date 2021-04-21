FRANCONIA — Franconia Township Community Park was evacuated and remained closed for more than an hour after an officer encountered a female in a vehicle in the park about 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, Franconia Township Police Department said.
"It was immediately apparent that the female was armed and in crisis," the department said in a release.
Additional officers responded to the scene, evacuated the park and secured the area, police said. Allentown Road was closed between Harleysville Pike (Route 113) and Indian Creek Road with the assistance of Telford Fire Police and the Franconia Township Public Works Department, police said.
About 25 minutes later, the female sustained a self-inflicted, non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg, police said.
"First aid was immediate rendered by police officers on scene. Medics from the Harleysville Community Ambulance stabilized the female before transporting her to Lehigh Valley Hospital for further treatment," the release said.
No officers or any members of the public were injured, police said.
"As a result of the quick response by officers from Franconia Township, Lower Salford Township, Towamencin Township, Telford Borough, and Souderton Borough, the incident was quickly contained," the release said.
The park reopened at 3:30 p.m., police said.