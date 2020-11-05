LOWER SALFORD — Next year's proposed budget calls for revenue to increase by just a little over one percent and expenses by less than half a percent, Township Manager Joe Czajkowski said while outlining the budget draft at the Nov. 4 Lower Salford Township Board of Supervisors meeting.
No tax hike is planned, he and board Chairman Doug Gifford said.
"As everyone knows, 2020 has been a difficult year. I think the township has weathered the pandemic rather well," Czajkowski said. "I believe by the end of the year, we should be at or a little over budget with regard to revenue and under budget with regard to expenditures."
Health insurance rates for the township decrease by 9.8 percent next year, he said. The township will also transfer a quarter million dollars into capital reserves, he said.
"Overall, it's a pretty bare bones budget," Czajkowski said. "If things improve, I think we'll end up on the better side of the revenue picture at the end of 2021."
The proposed budget shows $9,231,942 of general fund expenses including $1,131,428 for township administration; $3,488,871 for police and fire protection; $1,348,481 for public works; $483,224 for debt service; and $1,251,230 for employee benefits.
The property tax rate remains 2.689 mills, including 2.034 mills for the general fund; 0.95 mills for the park fund; 0.33 mills for the library fund; 0.18 mills for the fire fund; and 0.05 mills for the ambulance fund.
At that rate, the township property tax bill for a home assessed at $196,784, which is the average, is $529.15, budget information shows. Each mill equals $1 of tax per $1,000 of assessed property value.
A final vote on the proposed budget is slated for the board's Dec. 2 meeting.
In other matters at the Nov. 4 meeting:
• It was the last meeting for two township officials who are leaving those positions.
Director of Building and Zoning Rob Reilley is retiring.
Gifford thanked him for his 27 years of service to the township.
"It's much appreciated by all of us and by all of our residents," Gifford told Reilley. "We wish you well and all the best and I hope your retirement is one where you can get some time off to kick your feet up and relax a bit."
"Thank you very much. I do intend to do that," said Reilley, who said he will also be able to spend more time with family members.
Michael Beuke will be the township's new director of building and zoning.
Kevin Wasson, who has been Harleysville Community Fire Company's chief for five years and an officer for nine years, is continuing to be a firefighter, but stepping back from the chief's position after the birth of his son.
Ryan Nase will be the new chief, beginning in December, Wasson said.
"I congratulate you, Kevin, on your five years as chief and thank you very much for all your service to the community," Gifford said.
"I'm not going anywhere. I'll be around," Wasson said at the conclusion of his report. "I look forward to working with you guys in the future on different projects."
During his report, he said this year's Santa Run, during which Santa rides around town on a firetruck, will be Saturday, Dec. 19. During the Santa Run, there will again be a food collection for the Shepherd's Shelf food pantry, Wasson said.
• After having been sent back to the planning commission last month, changes have been made to a proposed ordinance amending the rules for business signs, Gifford said. The proposed ordinance is for signs in the OLC (Office-Limited Commercial), RO (Residential-Office) and MU (Mixed-Use) districts. A hearing on the new version is now planned for the December meeting, Czajkowski said.
• The board authorized having all steps necessary taken, including a possible lawsuit, to oppose an application that was filed for arbitration.
In answer to Gifford's question if further details were needed at the public meeting, Jim Garrity, the township's solicitor, said that wasn't necessary.
The potential arbitration case involves a former township police officer who filed a grievance against the township, Czajkowski had said at the board's previous day morning work session meeting.