TOWAMENCIN — Employees of a business in the Harleysville section of Towamencin Township were evacuated for a gas leak about 12:30 p.m. Thursday, October 15 at Deacon Industrial Supply Company on Gehman Road.
"Apparently, an employee struck a gas line with a forklift," Towamencin Township Police Chief Paul "Tim" Dickinson said.
Towamencin Volunteer Fire Company responded and shut the gas line off, he said. PECO arrived shortly after 1 p.m., he said.
The Deacon building is across the street from an Amazon warehouse.
"Their operation was affected briefly, as a precaution," with no trucks entering or leaving Amazon during that time, Dickinson said.