You're never too young (or too old) to help others.
"As COVID has continued to hit our community aggressively, my 10-year-old niece, Diya, and two of her best friends, Aavni & Suhani, thought that instead of going out to get candies during Halloween from neighbors, they would arrange a food drive to help with our local food pantry, Keystone Opportunity Center," Mayank Amin wrote in an email. "At a time when there is so much negativity going on in the world, the girls came up with the idea and told their mothers about it to help others in need. What initially was something which they thought would be small turned out into the 3 girls collecting 715 lbs of food in one day from local neighbors."