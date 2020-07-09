SOUDERTON — If this were a normal year, Souderton Community Pool would be having a Christmas in July celebration.
This year, the pool is closed, but that doesn't mean there won't be a Christmas in July in Souderton.
In a bid to combine nostalgia for drive-in movies with the coronavirus social distancing and masking requirements, Souderton-Telford Rotary is holding a Christmas in July drive-in movie presentation the night of Saturday, July 25 in Souderton Community Park, Rotary member Courtnee Wampole said.
“We're showing 'Elf,'” she said. “Gates open at 6:30 and the movie's gonna start at 8. We're telling people to arrive early. Concessions are gonna be available for purchase as well as a special visitor from the North Pole who'll be making a drive-by.”
The movie will be shown on a 10x17-foot LED screen set up in the parking lot behind the borough office building and police station, she said. Attendees will park their cars in the adjoining field and will listen to the movie through FM radio, she said.
“Because of the space that we have available to us in the park, we're able to fit 80 cars,” she said.
“Tickets are $25 per vehicle and you can put as many people in your car as you want. Obviously, you're supposed to have a seat belt for every person in your car,” Wampole said.
Tickets will be available only by pre-sale, she said. The tickets may be purchased through the Souderton Telford Rotary Facebook page or https://getgotprinting.printavo.com/merch/rotary-drive-in/.
Proceeds from the event will go to the multi-year renovation project at the park, for which the Rotary is leading the fundraising.
“The Souderton-Telford Rotary Club has been serving this community since 1925. During these unprecedented times, our service is more crucial now than ever. We are hosting this Christmas in July Drive-In Movie to provide a fun, family-friendly, and socially-distant event when so much else has been cancelled. Proceeds from the event go to support our Centennial Project, a multi-year major renovation of the Souderton Community Park. The Souderton-Telford Rotary Club also does a lot of other amazing things in this community and we are always eager to welcome new members and new service opportunities. Most important, we have fun!,” Dan Yocum, the club's president, wrote in an email.
Information is available at https://www.souderton-telfordrotary.com or on the club's Facebook page, he wrote.
The rain date for the July 25 movie is Aug. 1.
Commemorative T-shirts from the event are available for $10.
Sponsorships are also available.
With the LED screen, commercials or logos of local business sponsors can be put up on the screen before dusk and shown before the start of the movie, Wampole said.
Parking instructions and event details will be emailed to ticket purchasers the week of July 20, event information says.