SOUDERTON —The E-Meal program that provides free meals at Emmanuel Lutheran Church and the Bread Drop program that provides peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and snack bags to food pantries and homeless people both started since the coronavirus pandemic hit.
Garden of Health, another local program to feed those in need, started before the virus, but has changed since the pandemic.
The three programs were highlighted July 30 in the first of a series of Acts of Kindness A-OK Fridays — this one focusing on food insecurity — being held by a collaboration of five Souderton area churches.
When the E-Meals started in March of 2020, 32 lunch bags were distributed on the first day, followed by 34 the next day, Emmanuel Lutheran Pastor John Heidgerd said.
Since then, it's continued to grow.
"Tomorrow, we will give out our 130,000th meal," Heidgerd said July 30, 2021.
In April of 2020, when Bread Drop was started, founder Lou Farrell said, 200 to 300 sandwiches were initially made and distributed per week.
But like the E-Meals, it continued to grow. To date, Bread Drop has distributed about 150,000 sandwiches, he said.
"We're averaging about 3,000 sandwiches a week coming out of this area," Farrell said.
There are about 70 volunteers who make the sandwiches in their homes, he said.
"We have one family that does 100 sandwiches a week and they say that's their Sunday night activity is sitting around and watching '60 Minutes' and slapping together some sandwiches," Farrell said.
Garden of Health was started in 2015 to provide healthy food to food pantries for people with dietary restrictions, founder Carol Bauer said.
"Since the pandemic hit, we shifted our mission a little bit. Our mission is now providing healthy food for all, including those with dietary restrictions," she said.
Garden of Health provides more than 30 organizations with fresh produce, healthy shelf-stable food and access to dietary restricted foods, she said.
Garden of Health has also held drive-through free food distributions.
Although Montgomery County food pantries receive assistance from Philadelphia food banks, there is not a food bank in Montgomery County, she said.
"Garden of Health wants to step up and become that food bank and focus on nutritional food. We don't want to just give individuals empty calories. We want to make sure they're actually getting healthy food," Bauer said.
Both Bread Drop and Garden of Health have provided food to E-Meals, Heidgerd said. Farrell said Bread Drop has also received food from E-Meals.
The majority of the food distributed by Bread Drop goes to people living on the streets of Philadelphia, Montgomery County or Delaware County, Farrell said.
"Street homelessness is a tough problem and we're not beginning to say that we're solving it. However, we are supporting people who have a hard time," he said.
Along with sharing a meal and providing information on topics including food insecurity, homelessness, prison and earth care, and care for the aging, the A-OK evenings include a service project.
The July 30 project was to box up 100 boxes of personal care items, 50 family boxes of breakfast food and 100 boxes of family dinner food. The family food boxes, which contain food for 20 meals, are distributed with E-Meals on Saturdays.
"Many of these boxes we are going to give away tomorrow," Heidgerd said.
The five churches in the collaboration are Emmanuel Lutheran in Souderton, Little Zion Lutheran in Franconia, Zwingli United Church of Christ in Souderton, St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran in Telford, and Grace United Methodist in Telford. Programs are being held at one of the churches each Friday evening July 30 through Aug. 20, followed by a celebration picnic Friday Aug. 27 in Franconia Community Park.
Information is available through any of the participating churches.