FRANCONIA — Many things were different this year because of the pandemic, but in the end, the graduation ceremony following a year in which Souderton Area High School was one of the few offering full-time in-person classes showed another sign of a return to normal.   

Souderton Area High School's 127th commencement ceremony was 6 p.m. Thursday, June 10 in the school's Grand View Health Stadium. 

According to a school district release, there were 532 graduates. Student speakers were valedictorian Rohan Mehta; salutatorian Medha Kurukunda; student council president Emily Pivnichny.

Athletics highlights:

  • 25 of 29 varsity sports made postseason play.
  • 9 varsity teams participated in the PIAA State Tournament.
  • The football team enjoyed one of the best seasons in school history, winning the SOL Continental Division and District One Championships.
  • The Unified Track team won the County Championship.

Work-Related Experiences:

  • Seniors completed 306 20-hour unpaid mentorships.
  • 10,259 hours of work-focused experiences were compiled by seniors.

Academics:

  • 2 National Merit Scholarship Finalists and 6 Commended Students

Music:

  • 1 Music Teachers National Association National Champion
  • 1 National Music Ensemble Member
  • 3 State Music Ensemble Members
  • 10 District Music Ensemble Members

Art:

  • 1 Silver Key in the Scholastic Arts and Writing Awards, Philadelphia Region

Post-High School Plans:

  • 1% Military
  • 21% Employment
  • 78% Attending College/Post-Secondary
  • 56% Four-Year
  • 22% Two-Year

