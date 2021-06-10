FRANCONIA — Many things were different this year because of the pandemic, but in the end, the graduation ceremony following a year in which Souderton Area High School was one of the few offering full-time in-person classes showed another sign of a return to normal.
Souderton Area High School's 127th commencement ceremony was 6 p.m. Thursday, June 10 in the school's Grand View Health Stadium.
According to a school district release, there were 532 graduates. Student speakers were valedictorian Rohan Mehta; salutatorian Medha Kurukunda; student council president Emily Pivnichny.
Athletics highlights:
- 25 of 29 varsity sports made postseason play.
- 9 varsity teams participated in the PIAA State Tournament.
- The football team enjoyed one of the best seasons in school history, winning the SOL Continental Division and District One Championships.
- The Unified Track team won the County Championship.
Work-Related Experiences:
- Seniors completed 306 20-hour unpaid mentorships.
- 10,259 hours of work-focused experiences were compiled by seniors.
Academics:
- 2 National Merit Scholarship Finalists and 6 Commended Students
Music:
- 1 Music Teachers National Association National Champion
- 1 National Music Ensemble Member
- 3 State Music Ensemble Members
- 10 District Music Ensemble Members
Art:
- 1 Silver Key in the Scholastic Arts and Writing Awards, Philadelphia Region
Post-High School Plans:
- 1% Military
- 21% Employment
- 78% Attending College/Post-Secondary
- 56% Four-Year
- 22% Two-Year