FRANCONIA — A four-month renovation project by H. Mininger and Sons, Inc., Telford, has started at Indian Valley Country Club's clubhouse.
“While a local contractor was not a requirement for this project, we were very impressed by Mininger and Sons through the bidding process. We are excited to be working with such a high-quality firm from our local community," Ryan Cantwell, president of the club's Board of Governors, said in a release.
The $2 million project will refurbish all aspects of the clubhouse to improve guests’ and members’ experience, the release said. Renovations include:
• remodel of the member dining room including revised seating arrangement and expanding and relocating the bar,
• renovation of the banquet facilities and private dining room to refresh the aesthetics and provide more flexibility of spaces for groups of 20-300,
• renovation of all bathroom facilities on the second floor (banquet facilities and member dining), and
• renovation of the entrance foyer, lobbies, downstairs hallway and administrative offices.
The clubhouse renovation project comes on the heels of a $1.5 million golf course renovation project, completed in 2019.
“These renovation projects are well needed here at Indian Valley. The clubhouse was last renovated 20 years ago, and the new spaces will greatly enhance our members’ experience,” said Eric Beck, general manager of Indian Valley Country Club.