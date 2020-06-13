Communities, churches, schools, businesses or organizations are invited to participate in a non-contact drive-thru food drive to be held at the Main Street entrance of the Souderton Borough Community Park (across from Grace Bible Church, 423 Main Street, Souderton) on Saturday, June 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with raindate of Sunday, June 28, from 12-3. Volunteers will be collecting much needed nonperishable foods for Keystone Opportunity Center's Food Pantry.
Questions? Call Carol Doyle for Grace Bible Church at 610-489-2042 or Cindy Dembrosky, KOC Food Pantry Manager, at 215-723-5430 ext. 101.