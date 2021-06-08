SOUDERTON — With this year's Concert Sundaes starting a few weeks later in the year, the outdoor concert series will also end a little later in the summer.
"We're going into late August, which is something a little bit different, so we will be playing with darkness a little bit, with lights and so on and so forth, something a little bit different, but that's okay, at least we're out there having the concerts," Dan Houser, a Concert Sundaes Committee member, said at Souderton Borough Council's June 7 meeting.
Last year's shows were cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year's concerts begin June 27 and run 7 p.m. Sunday nights through Aug. 29 at the Maurice W. Foulke Bandshell in Souderton Community Park at Reliance Road and Wile Avenue.
This year's Concert Sundaes will follow the pandemic protocols in effect at the time of the shows, Houser said.
There will be changes to the food line set-up for people buying ice cream or other food items, he said.
"You're walking around a little bit more," he said. "Basically the same set-up, just a little bit spread out."
Volunteers will put toppings on the ice cream, so they will be the only person handling that spoon, he said.
"We have relish, mustard and ketchup in packets this year," he said. "The spoons will be pre-wrapped so there'll be as much non-touching as possible."
The ice cream and other food sales are by a different local service group each week, with the proceeds benefiting the service organization.
Admission to the concerts is free. Bring lawn chairs or a blanket for seating.
This year's concert schedule is:
- June 27 - Allentown Band
- July 4 - Montgomery County Concert Band
- July 11 - Mike Greer & Co.
- July 18 - Mainstreet Brass
- July 25 - Ferko String Band
- Aug. 1 - Travis Wetzel
- Aug. 8 - Robert Eric Band
- Aug. 15 - Zydeco-A-Go-Go
- Aug. 22 - High Noon
- Aug. 29 - Tim Bentch & Friends
Changes are being made at the park in a multi-year project initiated by Souderton-Telford Rotary Club, council President Brian Goshow said.
"Some of the changes you will see immediately for Concert Sundaes," he said.
Concert Sundaes was involved in the planning for the improvements to the park, he said.
"We're kind of excited about some of those changes. I don't think I really need to announce them," Goshow said, "but when you come to a concert, they're going to be pretty evident."