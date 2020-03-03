SOUDERTON — Consulting firm SafeCity Solutions has been hired to help find Souderton's next police chief.
"The consulting agreement will assist us from advertisement through a series of testing and interviews and then to a recommendation of a few final candidates for borough council to consider," Borough Manager Mike Coll said at the March 2 Souderton Borough Council meeting at which the SafeCity Solutions hiring, for a price not to exceed $14,150, was approved.
Police Chief James Leary's planned retirement at the end of this year was announced in 2017. Leary, who was hired as Souderton's chief in June of 2010, was previously an Abington Township Police lieutenant followed by five years as Rockledge Borough's police chief.
In other matters at the March 2 meeting:
• Resident Ed Boyd, who lives near the intersection of Summit Street and Wile Avenue, said he's seen five "pretty horrific" accidents at the intersection since moving there in 2018.
He and his family, who were walking back home after going to a borough park, recently narrowly missed being hit by a driver, he said.
Speeding drivers are another concern, he said.
"I watch kids walk from school every day. I'm worried that one of them's gonna get hit and that someone's gonna die," Boyd said, asking that four-way stop signs be installed at the intersection. There are currently stop signs on Summit Street at the intersection, but not on Wile Avenue. Boyd said he's seen drivers speed up just before getting to the Summit Street stop sign.
Resident Eric Boynton said he agrees something should be done at the intersection.
"I have had cars come careening through my yard after hitting each other," he said.
• Council agreed to be part of a joint application with other towns, including Upper Gwynedd, North Wales, Hatfield Borough, Hatfield Township and Telford, applying for a Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission Transportation and Community Development Initiative grant for a feasibility study updating plans for the proposed Liberty Bell Trail.
The Liberty Bell Trail is planned to roughly follow the Liberty Bell trolley lines that ran between Norristown and Quakertown in the first half of the 20th century.
"In Souderton Borough, we do not have any right-of-way left on the original Liberty Bell Trail, but what is of benefit to Souderton Borough would be it would open us up to some potential grant applications in the future or potential sidewalk improvements or something related to the establishment of the Liberty Bell Trail," Coll said.
The existing Liberty Bell Trail plans show the trail coming into Souderton from Franconia in the area of Penn Avenue and following sidewalks through the borough to Telford, Coll said.
The group is requesting about $120,000 from the grant, which would require a 20 percent match that would be paid by the participating towns, he said.
"Right now, this is just securing funding," Coll said. "If this application doesn't go anywhere, then the study would not go through."