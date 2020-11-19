For Pete's Sake, a cancer respite foundation that provides families with respite experiences that create memories to last forever, recently sponsored a Cornhole Tournament week at Arbour Square in Harleysville. Members of the For Pete's Sake community painted cornhole boards to be auctioned off. Arbour Square residents got to test them out. Arbour Square's Resident Association also ran a raffle to benefit For Pete's Sake. They were able to write a $2,000 check as a donation.