FRANCONIA — Souderton Area High School tenth-grader Aidan Aldredge knew his mother, Tammy, was one of the nurses dispensing the COVID-19 vaccines at the April 24 vaccine clinic where Aldredge was scheduled to get his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
He didn't know he'd be getting the shot from her, but when he arrived, that's the way it worked out.
"She waved to me, so I came over and she gave it to me," Aldredge said.
The Saturday morning clinic, held in the high school cafeteria, was done by Rann Pharmacy, of Harleysville.
"We had about 460 students sign up," said SASD Superintendent Frank Gallagher.
That's about one-third of the district's students age 16 or older who were eligible for the vaccine, he said. Some district students may also be getting the vaccine elsewhere, he said.
Vaccine clinics for school district staff members were previously held at Grand View Health and Montgomery County Intermediate Unit, he said.
The clinic at the high school came about after the school district asked if the pharmacy would be interested in helping vaccinate the students, said Kathy Walsh, Rann's pharmacy manager.
"We gladly help the community, so we were excited to partner with the school to help keep the community safe," she said.
"A lot of the people who are helping are Souderton alumni, so it's exciting that the former students are coming back to help the students now," Walsh said.
She estimated there were about 40 volunteers helping with the clinic.
"We have teacher volunteers, community volunteers and alumni volunteers," Walsh said.
Along with the clinic at the school, Rann previously held community clinics at North Penn School District's Pennbrook Middle School, Nor-Gwyn Pool and the Harleysville firehouse, she said.
The April 24 clinic was the only one the district currently had scheduled for students, but may not be the last one, Gallagher said.
"If they open it up some day for [age] 12 and up, we would do it again," he said.
Currently, ages 16 and older are eligible to get the vaccine.