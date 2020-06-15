TELFORD — The public isn't yet able to go back inside Indian Valley Public Library's building, but the library has entered phase two of its reopening plan.
That means library users can place holds on library items including books, DVDs, CDs and audio books, then come to the library for a curbside pick up.
After the hold is placed, the library users will be notified when to make the pick up, library information says.
“We're asking them to come park in one of the four designated spots that we have for curbside pick up,” Margie Stern, the library's director, said.
They then call to let the library know they are there, she said.
“We'll grab their books, check them out, put them in a bag and take them out to their car,” Stern said.
The remote services that have been offered during the time the building has been closed because of the coronavirus pandemic will also continue.
“We never closed,” Stern said during a telephone interview. “We want to make sure people know that even though our building was closed, we've been providing children's programming, adult programming, books that people can download.”
The amount of books being downloaded has “doubled and sometimes tripled” during the building closure, Stern said.
An additional source for online books, audio books, comic books and streaming video was added, she said.
“From April until this past month, we doubled our usage in that and that continues to grow,” Stern said. “A lot of people are taking advantage of streaming television shows and movies on there.”
Storytimes by the library staff on Facebook have been very popular, she said.
Those will continue all summer, she said.
The summer reading club and other activities for children and teens will also be held online, she said.
Phase one of the reopening started June 8. During that week, the library began accepting back materials that had been taken out before the building was closed on March 13, quarantining the materials, then checking back in and shelving the materials, Stern said.
The library users had been asked to not return the library materials during the building closure. There are no late fees.
On June 15, the library moved into phase two and the curbside pick ups.
In addition to taking new holds, the library had hold requests that had been made before the building was closed, Stern said.
Those people were called and asked if they still wanted the book, with about half saying they did, she said.
Even after members of the public are allowed to return to the building, curbside pick ups will continue for persons who don't feel comfortable going inside because of the pandemic, she said.
“As directed by the Pennsylvania Office of Commonwealth Libraries, we have adopted phased-in re-opening plans so we can serve you safely,” the IVPL reopening plan said. “IVPL will be following all requirements set out by the Commonwealth, while keeping in mind the safety of our staff and patrons.”
Information about the plans, including updates to time lines for when new phases will be entered, will be listed on the library's website, Facebook page and Instagram.
When phase three begins, the public will again be allowed back in the building with limited service and hours.
“People will have to wear their masks and practice social distancing,” Stern said.
The number of people allowed in the library at one time will be limited to half the library's capacity, she said.
“We will have computers available, but we'll have to block off some so that we can adhere to the six foot distance,” required for social distancing, she said.
“We're taking out the children's toys. We're not encouraging children to come and stay and play like we typically do,” Stern said.
The library does not know when it will again be able to start having used book sales, she said. Donations of books are currently not being accepted.
“We understand that people have a lot of time to clean out their homes,” Stern said, “but we just can't, we can't accommodate them right now.”