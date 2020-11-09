I am consistently mesmerized by the miracles that have happened because of writing the book Flying with Dad. Even more incredible is that one of the miracles came through a post on Facebook. Dad’s missions were in April and I posted stories about them on the 467th’s page. On April 20th, I received a message from Christine Herb White for a copy of the book for her grandfather, Joe Haenn. He was an assistant crew chief at Rackheath during the time Dad was stationed there.
Through our back and forth messages to Christine through Facebook, I learned that her grandfather was 103 and he lived in a personal care home. When I asked which one, I discovered he was only 7.2 miles away from me, and that I was extremely familiar with the wonderful facility that housed him, the Lutheran Community of Telford.
Christine gave me the phone number of her mother, Judie Herb, and I learned that I could deliver packages to Joe, but the home was on lock down because of COVID 19. I also learned that Joe had difficulty reading small print, so as nice as it might be to have a signed copy of the hardcover, it would make reading a chore. Well, dah, I had a copy of the author’s proof large print on myself. Yes, there were small errors in the book, but nothing that would take away from the story.
I also learned that Joe loved cookies, so books and cookies were taken to the home and delivered to Joe’s room. Judie called me the next morning to say that Joe had read 120 pages in one evening. The delight in her voice was all I needed. The reading material and cookie delivery would now be a part of my weekly life. The joy of this exchange was a balm to my own stay at home existence.
What came next were the phone calls, and our decision to keep a land line along with our cell phones was a good one. Conversations with Joe were so much easier using the land line. His hearing as well as his eye sight were simply compromised by his age.
On April 27th 1945, my father was on the “Wabbit” when it crashed on a training mission. The crash was the result of co-pilot error and engine malfunction. The pilot called for all six crew members to abort. Dad climbed up out of the escape hatch at the top of the plane, slid down to the wing, and jumped to the ground. He cried out in pain as he realized that he had done something to his leg. It was broken. Official reports of the crash say that he was the only crew member injured.
On our second phone call, I asked him if he had seen the “Wabbit” after the crash? His response took my breath away and suffused me with chills. He was clear, “The nose of the plane was so badly damaged, I couldn’t see anybody getting out in one piece.” My father’s normal position as a navigator during bomb runs was in the nose of the plane. Because it was a training mission, he was up on the flight deck.
The second little miracle happened when I learned that visits were allowed. They had to be scheduled, and I was unsure if my not being a family member would count against me. It didn’t, and I set up an appointment to go and meet Joe.
I entered an outer lobby of the home and was shown how to use a special phone. I carried it with me to outside a large picture window with a wonderful bench in front of it. There on the other side was Joe. The smile on his face equaled the smile on mine. This time the package I left on the trolley in that outer lobby was delivered directly to him. I had copied the Facebook post for him and of course there was a container of cookies.
The visits have happened weekly. Each time I try and find something to take to him. It might be an article from Facebook, or books that might interest him. Joe has met David Hastings, the former chair of the Second Air Division Memorial Library, now named the American Library dedicated to the Second Air Division. David has written several books and has had a book written about him. The former tells of David’s flying the Diamond Lil” a B-24 H from Texas to Britain in 1992 to celebrate the first arrival of a 24 on British soil. The latter was written about David as a 10-year old boy living through the war, and his ongoing friendship with a particular B-24 crew during the war.
The third little miracle wasn’t little at all. I asked Joe during one visit if he ever got close to any of the crews when he was in England. He responded, “No, I didn’t want to. I didn’t want to know when they didn’t come back.” He paused for a moment, then he said, “But there was one crew. Their pilot was named Stoudt, and he didn’t come back. I never knew what happened to him or his team.”
I asked permission to do some digging, and I sent information to J Peter Horne, Vice President of the 467th Bomb Group Association. Peter replied he couldn’t find anyone by that name. Crews were named for the pilots. On a subsequent visit, Joe remembered Murray and Knott as names on the crew. That did it.
Peter responded that it was the Damian J. Murray crew. Murray was the pilot, and his co-pilot was Benedict A Staudt. The engineer was Leslie J. Knott.
On 06 Aug 44, The Group attacked Hamburg Ger. Just prior to the target, 41-29373, “The Monster/Flak Magnet” was hit by flak. All the crew except Navigator Seymour M. Giltz were taken POW. Sadly, Giltz was KIA.
The MACR lists that Giltz was interred on 8 Aug 1944 in the Hamburg-Schnelsen Cemetery
Peter was also able to supply information to let Joe know that all of the other crew returned to the United States at the end of the war. He also provided me with the gravesites of those crew members he was able to find.
On my very next visit, I shared all the news with Joe. I watched his face, his eyes misted just a little and his shoulders dropped. He stated simply, “It’s good to know after all these years.”