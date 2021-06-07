SALFORD TOWNSHIP — The Outlet at DCP Theatre presents "The Sunshine Boys," by Neil Simon, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 18 and 19 and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 20.
The show will be done readers’ theatre style.
Al and Willie (known as the vaudeville comedy team of "Lewis and Clark") performed together for more than four decades, but are no longer even speaking to each other. They come together for one last time to perform their act in a "History of Comedy" retrospective.
"The Sunshine Boys' is Neil Simon at his best and heaven knows we need to LAUGH!" a show release says.
The show contains some adult language.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased through www.dcptheatre.com or by calling 215-234-0966.
Check the website for the latest information on COVID policies.