The Outlet at DCP Theatre, in cooperation with Playcrafters of Skippack, will be hosting “Vote?” via Zoom at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18.
“'Vote?' is an entertaining play told through the eyes of Nicole Harrison, an 18 year old registered voter. Today is Election Day but Nicole would rather party with her friends than stand in line to cast her vote. Suddenly, she finds herself in the Valley Forge winter of 1778 along with the tattered troops of George Washington. As Nicole moves in and out of history, she experiences the trials and tribulations of all those who came before her in the fight to vote,” show information says.
The play was written by Eric Coble.
The show can be watched free, but anyone who wishes to donate to DCP Theatre and/or Playcrafters of Skippack can do so by clicking on the “donate” button at DCPTheatre.com and/or Playcrafters.org.
To watch, sign onto Zoom.com, then use the meeting ID number 850 9076 2498 with passcode 005162.