FRANCONIA — The Mennonite Heritage Center, 565 Yoder Rd, Harleysville, is accepting donations of good-condition used books and/or rare books for a Used Book Sale in July. Also needed are good-condition CD’s, DVD’s, and puzzles. Please no encyclopedias, textbooks, magazines, Reader’s Digest Condensed, or cassettes. Donations accepted through July 16.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus