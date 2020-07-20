Drive-through take-out meal service resumes Wednesday, July 22, Generations of Indian Valley said in a release.
Reservations are now required for the meals which are offered to those 60 llehand older on Wednesdays and Fridays.
Reservations may be made by calling 215-723-5841 or 215-723-7997 by Friday of the preceding week (if possible).
When making reservations, provide your first and last name, your phone number, the days you will pick up meals, and the first and last name of each person for whom you will be picking up meals.
"Participants will need to wear a mask when picking up their meals. We want to prevent the spread of COVID-19," the release said. "Remain in your car and practice social distancing."
After consulting with local police and in order to shorten lines and ease traffic flow, staggered pick up times are being implemented, Generations said.
Persons with last names beginning with A to M should arrive between 11:45 a.m. and noon. Persons with last names beginning with N to Z should arrive between noon and 12:15 p.m.
"Please form a line heading west on Fairview Ave., turn right onto N. Second St., and enter at 259 N. Second St., Souderton. There you will be asked to make an anonymous voluntary contribution (we suggest $2 per meal)," the release said. "Please remember to stay in your car and stay a safe distance (at least 6 feet) from other participants and our staff. Let’s all be as safe as possible."
The take-out meal schedule includes:
Wed., 7/22: Chicken Pot Pie
Fri., 7/24: Pizza
Wed., 7/29: Chicken Cordon Bleu
Fri., 7/31: Soft Taco
Wed., 8/5: Pork & Sauerkraut
Fri., 8/7: Clam Chowder & Biscuit
Wed., 8/12: Pot Roast, Potatoes, & Carrots
Fri., 8/14: Chicken Parmesan & Baked Ziti
Wed., 8/19: Lasagna with Meat Sauce
Fri., 8/21: Pizza
Wed., 8/26: Chicken Cordon Bleu
Fri., 8/28: Chili with Cornbread
For more information, call Generations of Indian Valley at 215-723-5841.