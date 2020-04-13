FRANCONIA — The original plan was that Rising Sun Inn would prepare 300 free Easter dinners for people in the community experiencing hardship because of the coronavirus pandemic and the accompanying financial situation.
Then some more donations came in.
“So we were able to do more,” said Fred Duerr, one of the partners in the ownership of the Allentown Road restaurant that has a history dating back to the United States colonial days.
It ended up being 425 meals, Duerr said.
Some of the meals went to Keystone Opportunity Center and Garden of Health for distribution. Franconia Township Police Department officers delivered others.
“We took 50 to Grand View Hospital,” Duerr said.
About 200 of the meals were delivered, with the balance picked up in a drive-through pick up the day before Easter at Rising Sun, he said.
“We even delivered three to a lady in Hatfield who couldn't make it out, so we drove three to her house,” Duerr said.
The meals included baked ham, pineapple stuffing with raisin sauce, mashed potatoes, peas and corn, he said.
“Thursday and Friday night after we closed the restaurant for our take-out orders, all the [Harleysville] Jaycees guys came and then we made everything,” Duerr said.
“We packed up 200 the one night, and then 225 the other night,” he said. “We had a little assembly line.”
Cook Mike Diehl did a lot of work for the meal, Duerr said.
Volunteers involved in helping with the meal distribution included ones from local organizations and churches, Bob Gower, another of the volunteers, said.
A YouTube video with information about the meal includes time lapse video of the meals being packed, along with messages such as “Kindness is a gift everyone can afford to give” and “Stay safe and we will get through this as community stronger than before.”
The video was one of the ways the meal was publicized, Duerr said. Jeff Gower, Bob Gower's brother, helped spread the word on social media, he said.
“We got a lot of support from everybody,” Duerr said.
“The community stepped up and helped out,” Gower said. “It worked out great.”
Donors included Benner and White Construction, Excel Communications Worldwide, Clemens Food Group, Ed's Produce, Pocono ProFoods, Hope Mortgage, Hearth Bakery, Penn Valley Gas and Hillside Farms.
The Rising Sun Inn is currently open for take-outs from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays, Duerr said.
He said he expects to have another free meal distribution within a few weeks.