LANSDALE — Lee Muslin's commute just got shorter.
With the opening of Eclipse Center for Creative Community on Vine Street in Lansdale, Muslin is one of the artists who will be working in and exhibiting her art in the building.
"I had a studio before in Spring City, which was a little too far for me, so I was very happy to find a place closer to home," the Towamencin Township resident said.
"I've been an artist my whole life, but I've gone through different evolutions," she said.
She's been doing paintings since about 2012, she said.
"I'm an abstract painter. I like to put a lot of layers in my work and a lot of movement, a lot of mark making," Muslin said.
The grand opening, held 6 to 9 p.m. July 30, included 58 works by 24 artists over the two floors of the building, said Owner/Director Joanne Coppens, a Souderton resident, Indian Valley Arts Foundation board member and chairperson of Concert Sundaes. More than 10 of the artists were on hand, she said.
Some classes will start in August, with full programming coming in September, she said.
"We're going to have a family fun day probably mid-August to give families a chance to come in and tour the center, have some hands-on projects that kids and families can do together," she said.
The center's programs will include fine art classes for beginners through advanced students, art experiences for adults and children to do together, Paint and Sip classes, Girls Night Out, Mommy & Me, and Crafting with the Grands for grandparents and grandchildren, she said.
There will be six gallery shows per year, she said.
"They'll be juried shows, so we'll have calls for artists six times a year," Coppens said.
There are eight artist studios in the building, she said.
Turn-out for the grand opening was good, she said.
"I think everybody's excited to be able to come out and see people face to face and feel safe," Coppens said. "I think we all miss community."
Face masks were required.
Attendees included Lansdale Mayor Garry Herbert and Borough Manager John Ernst. The previous week, state Rep. Steve Malagari, D-53rd Dist., had done a video as he and Coppens walked through the galleries.
"I'm looking forward to becoming a part of the community and being a part of everything that's going on in Lansdale," Coppens said.
Muslin, who will have two rooms in Eclipse, one of which will be her studio and one her gallery, said she's happy to be there.
"It's going to be an exciting place to be," she said.