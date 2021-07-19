LANSDALE — Eclipse Center for Creative Community will open its doors for the first time 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 30, welcoming everyone into two galleries full of art that represents the artist’s interpretation of the light at the end of the tunnel.
"The opening features art from 24 artists with 58 works located in the Upper Gallery, Boutique and Gathering Gallery. Refreshments will be served, and tours of the facility will be offered by the owner/director, Joanne Coppens, and gallerist, Kaitlyn Coppens," a release said. "In addition, you will be able to meet some of the artists whose work is being featured, and some of our instructors and artists in residence."
Joanne Coppens, a Souderton resident, is an Indian Valley Arts Foundation board member and chairperson of Concert Sundaes, held summer Sundays in Souderton Community Park.
When asked about the name of the center she said, “Eclipse was named for the unexpected moments of darkness we all face and the light on the other side. I never imagined the name would be so apropos when I signed the lease last year, but I hope Eclipse is a place that embodies that light and brings joy to the community.”
Coppens said her business, JCop Creative Inc., provides project management services to the Montgomery County Poet Laureate Program's annual Caesura Poetry Festival that takes place each October.
"MCPL has an office at Eclipse and will be hosting poetry readings and writing workshops on site," she wrote in an email for this article.
Eclipse Center for Creative Community will offer fine art classes and fun art experiences for all ages and skill levels in its over 4,000 square-foot facility that includes two classrooms, a boutique, two art galleries, and nine artist studios, the release said. It is located at 30 Vine Street in Lansdale.
The gallery opening is limited to attendees aged 16 and over.
Information is available at wwweclipsec3.com.