Attendees take part in an Emmanuel Lutheran Church pop up worship held Aug. 18 in Franconia Community Park. The church has also held similar pop up worship services in Souderton Community Park.
Emmanuel Lutheran
Pop up worship held in parks
Emmanuel Lutheran Church holds pop up worship in Franconia, Souderton parks
-
- Updated
- Comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Montgomery County Commissioners vote 2-1 to extend coronavirus emergency disaster declaration
- West Norriton police searching for missing woman
- 'She was fearless': Towamencin community remembers Eliza Talal in candlelight vigil
- Montgomery County solicitor moves to not represent Commissioner Joe Gale in federal lawsuit
- Montgomery County hires new firm to handle mail-in ballots ahead of election
- Lansdale man charged with assault, racial slurs at police
- Souderton Area School District OKs reopening plan with virtual, in-school options
- Montgomery County records 298 new coronavirus cases, 1 death, during latest 7-day period
- Pennridge OKs plans for school reopening
- Montgomery County allocates $15 million to school districts for coronavirus relief
Images
Videos
-
Aug 20
-
Aug 20
-
Aug 20
-
Aug 20
-
Aug 21