SOUDERTON — As the Rev. John Heidgerd, pastor of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Souderton, followed the news reports about COVID-19, he sensed there was about to be a need in the community for meals to help feed people suddenly facing a new world.
"They're telling everybody to shut down as much as possible. That's gonna create a lot of need for people. We've got kids not in school. We've got non-school age kids at home with daycare being shut down, people losing their jobs, businesses closing or curtailing, so that's gonna create a lot of need in the community," he said.
Taking into account the required social distancing and the emergency situation, the church quickly came up with a plan to distribute meals using only pre-packaged food items and packing one meal per person per bag, he said.
The meals are available for persons of all ages.
"Anybody in need," Heidgerd said. "We don't ask any questions. We don't ask you to prove that you're in need. You come to us for help and the hand goes out."
The meals are distributed 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. seven days a week.
The first day was Monday, March 16.
"Every day, it's gone up," Heidgerd said on Friday, March 20.
That day, 109 meals were distributed, he said, bringing the total distributed in the first five days to 359 meals.
The meals include some that are allergen-free or gluten-free, he said.
"We're also giving out diapers," he said.
Mitzvah Circle Foundation donated the diapers, which the church is giving out in packs of 20, he said.
"What's neat is every day somebody comes up with a new idea," Heidgerd said.
One of those ideas was to package up Sunday School crafts for children in the families coming for meals. Another was cups with plants that children can take home and plant.
"We're trying to tend to more than just the need to eat," Heidgerd said.
There's also a need for productive things to do for bored children and stressed parents, he said.
"All sorts of things have kind of happened during this crisis that, yeah, it's wise what we're doing, but it does affect people," he said.
Community support has been great, he said.
"People are constantly bringing in food and we've received well over $1,000 in cash donations," Heidgerd said.
"We've had no problem getting volunteers," he said.
Once word got out about it, people from other churches and volunteers from the community joined in to help, he said.
He said it's good to see people gathering for a good purpose such as this.
"I think this whole crisis is helping us re-imagine what church is supposed to be," Heidgerd said.
"We do our Sunday worship and that's an important part of what we do, but sometimes it becomes all that church is about," he said, "and we're re-imagining what church is going to be after this crisis."