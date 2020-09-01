Courtnee Wampole, center, of Get It Got It, is the grand prize winner of a home office makeover in an essay contest that was open to members of Indian Valley Chamber of Commerce. From left are Andrea Hackman, of One Village Coffee; Justin Manuola, of Mach 5 Office Furniture; Wampole; Tony Osimo, of Mach 5 Office Furniture; and Steven Hunsberger, of Indian Valley Chamber of Commerce.