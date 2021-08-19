SOUDERTON — The work to turn a building originally constructed in 1910 into Everence Financial's new Souderton office was done by many skilled craftsmen, some of whom were listed during an Aug. 19 ribbon cutting and open house.
"Just as the workmen who worked on this building bring their God-given skills, their experience, their expertise to their work each day, in a similar way our Everence Financial planners come to their job each day bringing their experience, their skills and their expertise as they walk alongside individuals and organizations helping them make wise financial decisions," Managing Director Randy Delp said.
The new office is at 17 Penn Avenue in Souderton.
"We're happy to stay in Souderton. We were just down around the corner on Main Street for over 10 years and that facility served us well, but we were outgrowing that space," Delp said.
The new offices are in a building originally used by a clothing manufacturer and in later years as a photography studio, then a warehouse, Everence information said.
"The renovation project reflects the story of the region's broad transition from manufacturing-focused industries to warehousing and spin-off businesses," the information said. "Today, professional services drive a significant portion of overall economic activity."
Building features include 77 windows allowing natural light to beam into the building, the information said.
Everence President and CEO Ken Hochstetler, of Goshen, Indiana, said coming to the Souderton grand opening for the new offices was an emotional return to the town where he had lived for 25 years.
When Everence was started more than 75 years ago, it was to provide "mutual aid," as it was called at the time, Hochstetler said.
"It's the community coming together to help. Everence was created to help that community," he said.
That's still the case, he said.
"While we provide things like investment advisory services and insurance and banking and charitable services and all that," Hochstetler said, "in the end, it's not about that. It's about what the people need."
State Rep. Steve Malagari, D-53rd Dist., thanked Everence for investing in the community and noted that it is a faith-based organization.
"It really is a testament to wanting to be a part of the community, but also saying look, we're here, we have ideals, we have values that we represent and we want to make sure that that is done in the way we do our business," he said.
There are 15 people working at the Everence Souderton office and the company will be hiring more "because we're continuing to grow," Delp said. The move to the new location was completed by the end of July, he said.