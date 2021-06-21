SOUDERTON — It's good to be back, husband and wife artists and Exhibit B Gallery owners Harry & Heather Boardman said as the gallery reopened June 18.
Not that they were away. Most of their time is lived inside the Exhibit B building on Main Street in Souderton where they live and work. While they were there, though, the gallery was closed much of the past more than a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, reopening when possible, then closing again the end of January for renovations.
"We're here. We're back in business. We're happy," Harry Boardman said on reopening day, "and we're excited for the community to be coming in again and seeing what we're doing."
During the time the gallery was closed, the business continued online, he said, while he worked on commissioned paintings and portraits and works for the new exhibit that opened June 18.
Similar to the pre-Covid days, the gallery will open a new show for Third Fridays three times a year and a show featuring a broader group of artists in November, he said.
Mother and daughter artists Carol Gilbert and Christi Hetrick are the featured artists in the show that opened June 18.
Information about the gallery is available on the ExhibitBGallery.com website.
"There is a lot of local art here," Harry Boardman said.
"We have a wide price range, so it's good for your personal shopping, but also for gifts as well," Heather Boardman said.
Along with the scheduled open hours for the gallery, appointments can be made at other times, Harry Boardman said.
Exhibit B focuses on being a place that people are comfortable coming to, he said.
"I think we're approachable and friendly and we're very real and down to earth," he said.
Along with the reopening of Exhibit B, the Mary-Lynne Moffatt Art studio and showroom opened June 18 in a room in the same building.
Moffatt said her work is done in polymer clay, often accompanied by repurposed items that otherwise would have been thrown away.
"Every piece has an aspect of being sculpted and illustrated," she said.
Examples of recycled items in her artwork include a clothes pin, potato masher, paint brush and sawed down chair or table legs or bed posts.
Moffatt, who has lived in Souderton for 25 years, has previously displayed her artwork on the show circuit and at Exhibit B, the former Clay Rat Studio and the former Heartwarming Treasures in Souderton.
She''ll still be doing the show circuit the rest of this year because she was already signed up for those shows, but will in the future concentrate more on making and displaying her artwork in her new space, she said.
"Eventually, I hope to be here working almost every day," except Sundays, she said.
Information is available at her MaryLynneMoffattArt Facebookk page or MaryLynneMoffatt Instagram page.
In other news about business openings and reopenings, pixelMight is scheduled to open July 1 at 117 E. Broad Street and Tilly Mint's Tea Room on Chestnut Street is scheduled to reopen July 7.
Third Friday previews are currently being held virtually. The June one included videos about Northbound, Travel Haus and Love Obsessed. The videos and other information are available at the SoudertonConnects.com website.
In-person Third Friday events are scheduled to return 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 20, Sept. 17 and Oct. 15 at Main and Chestnut streets.
This year's Souderton Art Jam will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. September 25.
Souderton Connects was formed this year in the merger of the Souderton Business Improvement District and Souderton-Telford Main Streets.
"The mission of Souderton Connects is to help brand, market, and beautify Souderton while actively promoting the common interests of its businesses," according to Souderton Connects information. "The implementation of these goals will be accomplished through strategic attention to business and retail development, facilitation of cultural institution anchors, streetscape beautification, community special events, and other initiatives that improve the economic vitality of Souderton."