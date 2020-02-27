FRANCONIA — Hatfield-based KCBA Architects has been hired to do a comprehensive facilities study of Souderton Area School District buildings.
"We'll use the information from that study to plan out our next five to 10 years of capital improvements that we may need in our buildings," district Director of Business Affairs Brian Pawling said following the Feb. 27 Souderton Area School Board meeting at which the study, for a price not to exceed $14,860, was approved.
The study will be done over the next few months, he said.
"It's a comprehensive study that we will have an architect and their contracted engineer come out and pretty much examine all of our facilities, inside and outside of our buildings," Pawling said.
The goals of the study include supporting evolving instructional practices, exploring scenarios for full-day kindergarten, reviewing security protocols, enhancing energy efficiency and engaging the community, according to minutes from the Jan. 8 school board Operations Committee meeting.
"Think of it as a facility audit," Pawling said. "They'll give us kind of a road map of what we need to plan out over those next five to 10 years."
In a separate matter at the meeting, Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officials Executive Director Wayne McCullough presented the district with an ASBO International 2019-2020 Meritorious Budget Award.
Only 10 school districts in Pennsylvania got the award, he said.
"It demonstrates that your Director of Business Affairs Mr. Pawley, your entire business office staff, your administrative team, and also your entire board of education is committed to presenting a budget that is understood and accessible and accurate to the public," McCullough said.
The detail and transparency builds trust with the public, he said.
It also shows that the district adheres to nationally-recognized accounting standards, he said.
The budgeting process is a team effort that takes into account the needs of both students and taxpayers, Superintendent Frank Gallagher said.