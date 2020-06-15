SOUDERTON — The three days of community celebration ending with fireworks on Father's Day in Souderton Community Park won't be happening this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The community food drive that helped bring in items for the Keystone Opportunity Center food pantry, though, will still be held.
A flyer for the food drive labels it "Feeding Our Community."
The non-contact drive-thru drop off will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27 at the Main Street entrance to Souderton Community Park across the street from Grace Bible Church. The rain date is noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 28.
The food collection is especially needed this year, Arlene Daily, Keystone's executive director, said in a telephone interview.
Similar to other food pantries, Keystone initially stopped taking food donations from individuals when the pandemic started, she said.
"We were only taking things from warehouses," she said.
Keystone has since again begun accepting food donations and has a drop-off time 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays. Having the drop-offs only one day a week gives time for the food to be quarantined before being distributed to make the distribution as safe as possible, she said.
Food distribution has become more challenging, she said.
"As you've seen in the grocery store, supplies and keeping up with demand is difficult everywhere," Daily said.
On top of that, many of the food drives that would normally be happening aren't happening this year and the pandemic has increased the need, she said.
The food drive in connection with the community weekend was held during the ecumenical worship service held in the park Sunday morning by several Souderton congregations.
Having to cancel the service was particularly concerning to him, Souderton Borough Police Chief James Leary said at Souderton Borough Council's June 15 work session meeting.
"That was one of my babies and I'd like to see that go off," Leary said. "I'd like to see the total effect of it both from the religious and worship perspective and from the charitable event to the community."
Groups such as churches, businesses or other organizations, as well as individuals, are invited to take part in the food drive. Information is available by contacting Carol Doyle for Grace Bible Church at doyleca@hotmail.com or Cindy Dembrosky, Keystone's food pantry manager, at 215-723-5430 ext 101.
"We're just grateful that this is coming together and hopeful that it will be an opportunity for groups to get together and collect as a group and for individuals to bring their donations as well," Daily said.
There are people who would like to donate food to the pantry, but can't make it to the Monday morning drop-off times, she said.
"Hopefully, by doing this on the weekend, a lot more people will be able to come out and provide food," she said.
A shopping list of the most needed nonperishable foods and nonfood items that cannot be purchased with SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps) on the flyer includes peanut butter; canned corn, green beans and carrots; canned fruit in juice; snacks for kids; canned tuna, chicken and salmon; sugar/1 or 5 lb. bags; gluten free food items; meals in a can: spaghettios with meatballs; laundry soap & dish soap; jelly (grape or strawberry); canned or instant potatoes; chunky soups; coffee; pasta; ketchup, mustard and mayo; low- or no-salt food items; bath soap & body wash; toilet paper & paper towels; pancake mix (complete) and syrup; 1 lb. pkg. of plain rice; kids juice boxes; baked beans; spaghetti sauce; cooking oils; meals in a can: ravioli; toothpaste & toothbrushes; personal size hand sanitizers.