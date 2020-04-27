UPPER SALFORD — Old Goshenhoppen Reformed Church Pastors Kevin Park and Bruce Clysdale have each worked in rescue missions where the job included helping provide meals to the homeless.
Distributing about 15,000 meals at the church in Upper Salford in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing financial hardships, though, was different.
“The striking thing, I think for both of us, has been the fact that when it comes to this pandemic and who really needs support,” Park said. “It's hit every neighborhood. It's hit a broad spectrum of people. It's not something where it's just hitting people who tend to be more economically vulnerable. It's just hitting a wide brush of people and a wide brush of communities.”
The meals came from FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, he said. After being notified by a person affiliated with the township just two hours before the deadline for filing an application, he filed the application and the church was accepted as a distribution site, he said.
The distribution included 21 meals per person, he said, enough to provide three meals a day for a week. Families received meals for the number of people in the family, such as a family of four receiving 84 meals.
More than 3,500 meals were picked up in the first distribution on Tuesday, April 21, followed by more than 9,300 on Friday, April 24, Park said.
Another distribution day was planned for Tuesday, April 28, he said in a telephone interview on Monday.
“By the end of it, we will have provided roughly 15,000 meals to the community,” he said.
Initially, the church was told it would be getting 12,000 meals, but when the delivery arrived, it was the last stop of the day and there were a few more pallets on the truck, so those were added to the amount for the church to distribute, he said.
The meals included military MREs, (meals ready to eat), Clysdale said.
“Those contain meals with a heating element. You pour some water into a plastic bag that comes with it and it has a little packet the water activates and you're able to cook the meals without any set-up,” he said.
There was also a civilian version of the meals, which did not have the MRE heating element, but could be heated on a stove or in a microwave, he said.
“Each of the meals had different types of food in them, things like spaghetti and meatballs, beef stew, vegetable lasagna, chili mac, a vegetable salad and some other things,” Clysdale said, “so there was a good variety of meals.”
The meal distribution also included a box of snack items, he said. The snack items included things such as cereal, energy bars, raisins, nuts and Pop-Tarts, he said.
“It was a good blessing for the people to get that,” Clysdale said of the meals. “We had a lot of people, as they drove up, expressing their thanks.”
Park said the meal distribution was a way of the church giving back to the community.
In May of last year, strong winds blasted the area, with Upper Salford being one of the hardest hit areas of Montgomery County.
More than 50 trees at the church were downed by the wind, Park said. The electric was out for almost a week, during which time worship services were held outside.
The damages included broken windows in a building built in 1732 that was the original church building and is still on the property, he said.
The painters who repaired the steeple on the current church building said it looked like it had been hit by a shotgun blast, he said.
“They found huge divots in it from the storm,” he said. “It was badly beaten up.”
At the time, members of the community provided support to the church, he said.
“It's really nice to be able to help our local community by being a site for distributing meals for them in their time of need,” Park said. “So many in the community helped provide support when we needed it.”