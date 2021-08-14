FRANCONIA — The planned demolition of a building at Peter Becker Community has given local firefighters a chance to get some additional training in recent weeks.
"When we get the opportunity, obviously we take it," Harleysville Community Fire Company Chief Ryan Nase said. "It's as close as you can get to having a fire in a house that you're not familiar with."
There are other buildings the fire companies can train in, but after a few times through, the firefighters memorize the building, he said.
"It's nice having a new building you're not familiar with," Nase said as the Harleysville and Skippack fire companies trained at the building the morning of Aug. 14. Other local companies that had trained at the building in previous weeks were the Upper Salford and Souderton companies, Nase said.
The training included a simulated fire, he said.
"We have a smoke machine that creates fake smoke, so we can smoke the structure out," he said.
The training that takes place during that simulation includes practice pulling hose lines through the building and searching for dummies placed in the buildings to portray victims, Nase said.
"This is a great opportunity for us because we have a chance to go in, practice on a structure as far as search and rescue, fire suppression," Harleysville firefighter Doug Kober said.
Other training on Aug. 14 included practicing breaching a wall if the firefighter is trapped in a room, ventilating the roof of the building to let the heat out and forcing open a locked door.
The training also included radio communication between the crews inside the building and those outside, Kober said.
"In a setting like this, rather than an emergency situation, we have a chance to practice those communications until they become very regular on an emergency scene," he said.
The building was originally constructed as a sample apartment for Maplewood Estates, then more recently used as a training center, Peter Becker Vice President of Marketing & Sales Barbara Keller said. It is being demolished for construction of the Cottages at Pondview.